Winter weather causes blood shortages in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With snow finally moving out of the area organizations like the red cross are trying to make up ground.

Because of the winter weather in our area blood donations couldn’t take place for almost three days.

Over 150-units of blood weren’t collected because of canceled drives.

This puts the Red Cross’ five day emergency supply at risk.

“We do have the unique ability to send blood wherever it’s needed and once we tend to see that 5 day supply is dwindling then we kind of sound the alarm to let people know hey there’s an urgent need right now we need people to come out and donate,” said Bernadette Jay with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross also believes the holidays played a factor in recent low numbers.

For a full listing of blood drives happening near you, visit redcrossblood.org