Winter weather causes blood shortages in the East

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With snow finally moving out of the area organizations like the red cross are trying to make up ground.

Because of the winter weather in our area blood donations couldn’t take place for almost three days.

Over 150-units of blood weren’t collected because of canceled drives.

This puts the Red Cross’ five day emergency supply at risk.

“We do have the unique ability to send blood wherever it’s needed and once we tend to see that 5 day supply is dwindling then we kind of sound the alarm to let people know hey there’s an urgent need right now we need people to come out and donate,” said Bernadette Jay with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross also believes the holidays played a factor in recent low numbers.

For a full listing of blood drives happening near you, visit redcrossblood.org

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s