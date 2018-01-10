Warrants reveal potential motive in killing of ECU football player

CBS North Carolina and Associated Press Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Warrants reveal a possible motive in last summer’s killing of a former ECU football player.

Anthony Lennon was shot multiple times outside the Bahama Breeze restaurant June 23.  Police found Lennon in the parking lot just off Wake Forest Road.

According to warrants, police believe the 24-year-old was shot after he lost drugs that were being brought in from Seattle.

Ashanti Bennett, 33, of Greenville has been charged with Lennon’s murder.

Three others, Jamar Allen, Wantavius Jackson and Clifton Spellman III, all face charges related to the death.

A fifth suspect, Stephanie Owens was charged as an accessory after the fact.

