GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Pitt County Communications confirms several crews responded to a structure fire in Ayden early Wednesday morning.

They say the call came in around 4:48 a.m.

It happened on 4588 Lee St. at the corner of Jackson St.

That’s on the same road as Skylight Inn BBQ.

Officials tell a 9 On Your Side crew that everyone made it out of the house safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.