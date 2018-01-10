Pitt County students return to the classroom, post snow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “I sled in the snow,” said student, Grace Quinn.

For Grace, school being cancelled was a great thing. But for parents, they felt differently.

“I think it’s time to say hallelujah,” said Jean Michalek. “All the grandma’s, the mommas and the families.”

“As long as the weather was good,” said Debbie Parnin. “I was glad they went back!”

“I was ready for them to get back into a routine,” said Crystal Grant.

After school was cancelled in Pitt County for four days, parents had to come up with a way to keep their kids occupied.

“Played with a lot of LEGOS for sure,” said Bill Bounting. “Was he ready to go back?” “He’s been ready for three days.”

“We decorated cookies, they wanted to decorate cookies even though Christmas is over and we still read books, keep them going,” said Jessica Anderson “And went to the playground. Fun things!”

While the kids were doing “fun things” on their break, Pitt County Schools were working hard to make sure students could return to the classroom.

“They’re out there dealing with broken HVAC, busted pipes, working to get parking lots cleared; sidewalks clear,” said Travis Lewis, PIO for Pitt County Schools. “Just so we could get back in the school just as quickly as possible.”

And although the kids may have enjoyed their short break, they will have to make the days up later in the year.

“We have two days that we’re going to make up by converting teacher work days and early release days into regular student days,” said Lewis.

For the other two days – “We have additional hours for the school years, above and beyond the minimum,” said Lewis. “So we’re hoping those banked hours will be able to make up for those hours.”

Although making up days aren’t favorable, it was a necessity and parents understand that.

“Safety is first,” said Parnin.