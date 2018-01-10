Pirates outlast Tulsa for first conference win

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The ECU women’s basketball team earned it’s first conference win of the season on Wednesday night when they defeated Tulsa, 73-67. The victory was career win 127 for Pirate coach Heather Macy, making her the program’s all-time winningest coach.

Destiny Campbell paced the Pirates with 19 points. In total, four Pirates scored in double-figures. It’s the first time in AAC play that ECU has had any players score double-digit points.

ECU was able to force 19 Golden Hurricanes turnovers and the Pirates capitalized with 19 points off turnovers in the victory.

The Pirates will hit the road on Wednesday when they Saturday when the visit SMU.

