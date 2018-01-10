Pirates host No. 5 Wichita State, Thursday

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The ECU men’s basketball team is getting prepared to host a top five team at Minges Coliseum for the first time since 2006 (No. 5 Memphis) on Thursday when they welcome in the Wichita State Shockers.

This is the first all-time meeting between ECU and AAC newcomer, Wichita State. The Shockers enter Thursday’s game 13-2 on the season. Wichita’s only two losses are to No. 13 Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

The Shockers bring the top scoring offense in the American to Minges with a 85.1 points per game average. Greg Marshall’s squad is led by sophomore Landry Shamet who is averaging 16.1 points per contest.

The Pirates come in fresh off a five point defeat at UConn on Saturday and having lost three of their last four. BJ Tyson leads the pirates in scoring as he is averaging 15.7 points per contest. Heading into Thursday, Tyson is third all-time on the AAC career scoring list. Just 104 points separate him from first on the all-time list.

ECU interim coach Michael Perry is looking forward to the opportunity to welcome in a top five team to Minges on Thursday.

“Well obviously, when you have the number five team in the country, that says a lot in itself,” said Perry. “Tremendous talent, well coached and they play extremely hard and it’s no secret that they’re number five in the country for a reason and probably on the rise. Terrific team, one of the best teams to come into our arena since I’ve been around, and probably years prior to that.”

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN2.