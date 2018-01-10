Onslow Commissioners approve resolution on class size mandate

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County Commissioners are sending a reminder to the General Assembly about the consequences of the classroom size bill.

The board approved a resolution on Monday asking legislators to rescind the legislation, adjust the limit, provide funding to meet it or provide an extended compliance period.

The Board of Education passed a similar resolution in 2017.

“Our Board of Education and our county Board of Commissioners work together very well,” Deputy County Manager Sharon Russell said. “They are both trying to support our Onslow County schools in delivering an outstanding education.”

The school system is growing by about 300 students per year. The problem with the current mandate, according to commissioners, is that it requires new classroom sizes without providing the funding needed to implement them. Under the mandate, the county would need to build an additional three schools.

“We are doing everything we can to not raise taxes on our citizens,” Russell said. “Commissioners also take very seriously their responsibility to provide capital funding to Onslow County Schools. In this particular case, the state legislation is putting them in a position that it’s very difficult to find the balance.”

Both boards will hold another joint meeting on the issue on January 19.

 

