N.C. General Assembly to have special session Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After time off, the North Carolina general assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session.

Senators say anything could happen at this special session.

Some of the big topics they’re expecting to cover include judicial redistricting and judicial reform.

Other possibilities could range from constitution amendments to nominations to state boards and commissions.

The purpose of special sessions are to revisit certain topics or issues the general assembly feels are important.

It can also help set the tone for the general assembly for 2018.

“It sends a signal and especially going into a special session this early on in the year relatively it’s going to send a signal for where we’re heading for the rest of the year,” said Senator Don Davis, a representative of multiple counties in the East.

Senator Davis is looking forward to addressing issues in the East like education, building a stronger economy, and healthcare.

He adds that he will push for ECU to have a state-of- the-art medical facility.

He feels having this will continue to bring growth and continue to make the East an epicenter for medicine.