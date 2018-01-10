N.C. General Assembly to have special session Wednesday

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After time off, the North Carolina general assembly will meet Wednesday in a special session.

Senators say anything could happen at this special session.

Some of the big topics they’re expecting to cover include judicial redistricting and judicial reform.

Other possibilities could range from constitution amendments to nominations to state boards and commissions.

The purpose of special sessions are to revisit certain topics or issues the general assembly feels are important.

It can also help set the tone for the general assembly for 2018.

“It sends a signal and especially going into a special session this early on in the year relatively it’s going to send a signal for where we’re heading for the rest of the year,” said Senator Don Davis, a representative of multiple counties in the East.

Senator Davis is looking forward to addressing issues in the East like education, building a stronger economy, and healthcare.

He adds that he will push for ECU to have a state-of- the-art medical facility.

He feels having this will continue to bring growth and continue to make the East an epicenter for medicine.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s