Smash Waffles in Greenville celebrates grand opening

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Smash Waffles first opened back in November but celebrated the official ribbon cutting event Wednesday.

The gourmet waffle shop joins a list of new businesses on Dickenson Avenue.

Cofounders Hunter Harrison and Justin Cox have made Greenville their home over the past years and decided it was time to collaborate ideas.

Dough-based waffles, unlike traditional batter, with gourmet toppings became their claim to fame, along with the option to have such creations delivered.

If you ask the guys what sets them apart from other businesses, they will say it’s their passion.

“Us,” said Hunter Harrison, co-founder of Smash Waffles, “and the passion we put behind this thing and wanting to do something nobody else is doing.”

A dream that started in a church basement delivering waffles is now bigger than they imagined. Additional locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Wilmington are set to open this year.

“All our cafes going forth; we’re going to have a church pew dedicated to that church that helped us get started,” added Harrison.

It was also a big day for the new mayor of Greenville, as the waffle shop became his first ribbon cutting in office.

P.J. Connelly said he is excited to be welcoming Smash Waffles and the potential it will bring to the city.

“It’s providing jobs. It’s a great product, a unique product, and it’s going to provide jobs down here,” said Connelly. “Like I said during the ribbon cutting, there has been 500 new additional jobs in our Uptown area, and we hope that that will continue.”

The celebration will continue Wednesday as they host a “Smashing Pajama Party”. They will be introducing a new Nutella hot chocolate, and there will be waffles to enjoy.

You can enter to win door prizes if you wear pajamas. The event will be held from 6-10pm.