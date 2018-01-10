First month of Greenville’s red light cameras catch thousands of violators

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police released just how many violators were caught by red light cameras in the city during the first month of operations.

Cameras went into operation November 15, 2017. During the first month, 3,336 violations were approved by Greenville Police officers. An additional 55 violations were thrown out.

“If it’s even close, if there’s any kind of concern at all, we don’t send it on as a violation,” said Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman.

Holtzman said the red light cameras were strategically placed at intersections that were known problem areas. The intersection of Arlington Blvd and Greenville Blvd. accounted for nearly half of all the violations.

“There’s no telling how many times I saw the light flash when somebody went through the red light,” said Margaret Johnson, who said she’s seen numerous drivers run the red.

Each ticket for running a red light is $100. $31.85 goes to American Traffic Solutions, who operates the cameras, and the remaining $68.15 goes to Pitt County Schools.

“We will use it to bring in new technology to the schools, and also update outdated technology,” said Travis Lewis with the school district.

In the first month alone, money collected by violators will amount to $227,348 for the school system. If the number of violators remains the same each month, Pitt County Schools could get between $2.5 and $3 million dollars this year.

Holtzman said he hopes the red light cameras will change driving habits in the city. He said there are no plans to add additional cameras at this time.

American Traffic Solutions said the number of violators caught in Greenville was unusually high for a city of that population.