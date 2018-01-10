First Alert Forecast: Staying warm for the next few days

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Temperatures expected to rise through the week with clouds, rain and maybe even a thunderstorm by late weekNext week, another shot of cooler air. Details:

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 at the coast. There is some frost on the windshield this morning. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will stay partly cloudy with highs in the 50s across the area. Winds should stay on the light side.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight, which will allow for warmer temperatures near 40 inland and near 50 at the coast. Winds are staying light.

A LOOK AHEAD:  Temps will be much warmer for the end of the week with a better chance of rain for Thursday-Saturday from a coastal low as well as a front. About an inch of rain could be expected and maybe a thunderstorm Friday evening. Behind the front temps will fall again.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
42° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
43° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
54° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
70%
12am
Fri
62° F
precip:
80%
1am
Fri
63° F
precip:
80%
2am
Fri
63° F
precip:
60%
3am
Fri
63° F
precip:
50%
4am
Fri
63° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
63° F
precip:
40%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.