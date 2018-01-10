First Alert Forecast: Staying warm for the next few days

SUMMARY: Temperatures expected to rise through the week with clouds, rain and maybe even a thunderstorm by late week. Next week, another shot of cooler air. Details:



THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 at the coast. There is some frost on the windshield this morning. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will stay partly cloudy with highs in the 50s across the area. Winds should stay on the light side.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight, which will allow for warmer temperatures near 40 inland and near 50 at the coast. Winds are staying light.

A LOOK AHEAD: Temps will be much warmer for the end of the week with a better chance of rain for Thursday-Saturday from a coastal low as well as a front. About an inch of rain could be expected and maybe a thunderstorm Friday evening. Behind the front temps will fall again.

