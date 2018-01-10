DACA recipient speaks out about benefits of Obama-era program

BEAUFORT COUNTY (WNCT) – The so-called “dreamers” received a temporary win after a federal judge put a halt on President’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly known as D.A.C.A.

For the past 17-years, Bayardo Rossel has called eastern North Carolina his home and says the program is beneficial to the 800,000 dreamers it serves.

“I see East Carolina as my hometown and I love Eastern North Carolina,” said Rossel. “I’ve built friendships here and I’ve lived here for most of my life.”

Rossel is from Peru and moved to the United States when he was 14-year-old. It stems from a decision and sacrifice by his two loving parents who wanted their children to have a better life than they did.

With the help of the D.A.C.A. program, the 31-year-old had the chance to experience what most of us want, to pursue happiness.

Throughout the years, Rossel has had the chance to live a normal life which included qualifying for states in track and field and graduating from East Carolina University.

“DACA is for younger kids who want to better themselves in this country and help this country,” Rossel said.

Throughout his race of life, he’s seen others who didn’t have legal status in the U.S.

“If the government did away with DACA, it’s going to hurt so many people and it’s going to separate a lot of people,” Rossel said.

While he’s not one for politics, he does want to see camaraderie in Washington.

“I want a clean dream act,” said Rossel. “I will tell the Democrats and the Republicans to come together.”

Since his departure from his native country, he’s never stopped running or dreaming for a better future.

“Everyday, I am going for the American Dream,” said Rossel. “Dreamers want to better ourselves, we want to help the community and help our friends.”