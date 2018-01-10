Better Business Bureau releases tips for making most out of money

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After holiday spending is done, we could all use a little more money in our wallets.

The Better Business Bureau has released their 2018 tips on making the most out of your money.

Now is the time to pay off those holiday bills, but while you’re busy doing that, make sure you keep your spending habits in mind.

One tip the BBB suggests is following a 50-50 rule.

“50/50 rule says that whenever you buy non necessity,” said president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. “So you buy an article of clothing, whatever you spent on that, put the same amount into another account, a savings account, and that will help you pay off that debt and save you some money.”

Another tip is avoiding using credit cards. Also, plan for holiday shopping ahead of time.

As well as create a holiday savings account, so you have money ready for when the time comes around.