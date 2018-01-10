Ayden golf course gets back to par after winter weather

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Record-breaking winter weather covered the Ayden Country Golf Club in snow, putting a freeze on business.

“It looks like it’s going to be a while before you can get on this golf course because all the ice that is on the greens,” said Tommy Riley, a club member.

But he knows it won’t last forever.

“I’m hoping the weather will break a little bit and maybe next week it’ll be playable again,” said Riley.

The consistent frigid temperatures, along with snow and ice, have put business on hold.

“65 percent of our budget is based off of outside play, so it’s gonna put us back at least 10 grand,” said Brandon Robertson, general manager.

“Warming temperatures means business like the Ayden Golf and Country Club can get back into the swing of things

Robertson said patience is a virtue.

“With all the greens, they are Champion Bermuda, so if you walk on them or really do anything on them until they are perfectly thawed out, you could kill it, and come spring time we could have a lot of brown grass, and that is not good for business,” said Robertson.

As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Robertson said his greens and his customers will be happy

“Our tee sheet is booked for Saturday, and we are hoping that we can let them out here,” said Robertson.