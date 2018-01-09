Wood Ducks host 2018 Hot Stove Banquet

By Published:

KINSTON (WNCT)  New Down East Manager Spike Owen and Texas Rangers Manager Jeff Banister highlighted the 2018 Down East Wood Ducks Hot Stove Banquet on Tuesday night.

The night included a silent auction and was presented by Blizzard’s Contract Flooring & Design.

Spike Owen replaces Howard Johnson as the Ducks manager. Johnson was promoted to Triple A Round Rock in the Texas organization.

Banister just completed his third season at the helm in Arlington and has amassed a 261-225 (.537) record. He led the Rangers to back-to-back AL West titles in his first two seasons as manager. He also spent 29 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as a coach or player and made his big league debut with the club in 1991.

Also in attendance was Texas outfielder Delino Deshields and pitcher Nick Gardewine, as well as Rangers assistant director of player development Paul Kruger.

 

 

