Wayne Co. man arrested for stealing puppy

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday in a case involving drugs and a missing puppy.

January 1, authorities completed a larceny report of an eight week old Yorkie puppy stolen from a residence on Club Knolls Road in Mount Olive.

After further investigation authorities said, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office revealed Christopher Eakes, 41, the stepfather of the victim sold the puppy in exchange for drugs.

Eakes was arrested on January 8 and charged with larceny of a dog.

Eakes was given a $2,500 bond.