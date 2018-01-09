Tryon Palace gains new executive director

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has named a new executive director for Tryon Palace.

William McCrea, a veteran department employee and interim director of Tryon Palace since March, is now the new executive director for the historical site.

“Bill’s extensive experience with North Carolina’s history museums and state historic sites make him a natural choice to lead one of our most treasured state institutions,” said Susi Hamilton, Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “I’m delighted to have someone with his background in this position of leadership at Tryon Palace.”

McCrea holds a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a master’s degree in architectural history and historic preservation from the University of Virginia.

McCrea has been involved with the restoration of numerous state-owned buildings and was the project manager for the North Carolina Museum of History’s national award-winning permanent exhibit on the history of the state, “The Story of North Carolina.”

McCrea has also consulted with nearly forty museums and historical sites throughout the southeast.

“It is an honor to be selected to lead Tryon Palace, one of North Carolina’s premier historic attractions,” said McCrea. “I look forward to working even more closely with the Tryon Palace Commission, Foundation, African American Advisory Committee and especially the professional and hardworking staff in New Bern.”