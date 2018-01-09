Town of Robersonville issues boil water advisory

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A boil water advisory was issued for residents in the Town of Robersonville on Tuesday morning.

Town Manager, Libby Jenkins, says the town is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water main break.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the water system advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.