Store manager hit by car door in Auto Zone theft, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A store manager was hit by a car door in a theft at an Autozone, Greenville police said.

Police responded to a report of a theft at the Auto Zone on 900 South Memorial Drive at about 9:15 a.m.

The store manager told officers he saw two men steal some auto parts from the store.

The manager told police he confronted the suspects in the store parking lot.

Police said the two men tried to drive away and their open car door hit the manager as they backed out of a parking spot.

The store manager was knocked down but did not suffer any major injuries or require medical attention.

A customer at the store followed the suspect vehicle into the county and alerted law enforcement to their location.

The customer following the car said they thought they heard loud bangs, similar to shots being fired; but officers have not been able to prove that shots were actually fired.

The two suspects were taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department at the end of VOA site C Road and Jackie Field Road.

The names of the suspects have so far not been released.