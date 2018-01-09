Drivers head to car wash to steer clear of salt damage

GREENVILLe, N.C. (WNCT)- With the winter storm in the rear view mirror, cars are lining up at the car wash.

“I decided to come on in today to get the interior cleaned and the exterior because the snow is all over the place,” said Leslie Parker-Thompson, a car owner. “I think it’s the brine that left the cars pretty nasty.”

Dirt, grime, road salt and slush mixtures are covering vehicles. It’s not a good look nor healthy for your vehicle.

“Salt eats cars. It’s definitely something that’s no secret to people. People are generally in a rush to get it off as quickly as possible,” said Bennie Scott, general manager of Adam’s Auto Wash. “Automobiles are the second biggest expense, so they definitely want to take care of it.”

Car experts say not washing your vehicle immediately after a storm can cause issues with your vehicle, both to the vehicle’s exterior and undercarriage. Salt can rust and destroy auto parts.

“It can cause massive amounts of rot, rust in your brake lines and it’s not good for the rubber in your tires if it sits on it for too long,” said Scott Rowan, owner of Star 1 Car Care Center. “There is just numerous things that salt can cause damage to.”

Vehicles are more likely to become dirty during the winter months than any other season. Car owners are encouraged to get their vehicles washed immediately after each snowfall.