Plumbing companies respond to hundreds of busted pipes in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–As the big thaw affects the East, hundreds of folks are waking up to leaking pipes. It’s putting plumbing companies into overdrive.

Companies like Roto-Rooter have been responding to calls of leaking pipes for days and they say there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

The Mejia family called them for help with their leaking pipes. They were shocked to find water spewing in their garage.

“We came home, and it was just flowing down the driveway,” Michael Mejia said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this bad. It’s a lost worse than I thought. We’ve had snow last maybe a day and it barely stuck. But now it’s still here.”

On Tuesday, Rick Layton from Roto-Rooter arrived to fix their leaks.

“We had a leak inside of the wall inside of the garage that actually went from the garage to the porch,” Layton said.

Layton says the amount of leaking pipes in Jacksonville is unprecedented.

“I think it’s more or less the way the house has been built,” he said. “The walls inside, they’re not as insulated as you would see up north.”

It’s keeping him busy, on average responding to six to eight calls each day. To keep your pipes from busting as the water inside of them thaws, Layton offers some advice.

“Take your water in your house and let it trickle a little bit,” Layton said. “Keep your lids on top of your water meters, keep your doors closed and your garage doors closed. Look around your attic for any non-insulated pipes and try to insulate those.”

If you start to notice leaking pipes in your house the most important thing you need to do first, turn off your water, and then give Roto-Rooter a call.