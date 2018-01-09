Pitt County leaders look into solutions for snow, ice relief

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County students missed school again Tuesday due to back roads covered with snow and ice.

After Monday’s Pitt County Commissioners meeting, leaders are hoping to find more access to resources in case of another major snow storm.

Pitt County Commissioner Glen Webb took to Facebook to help explain why roads like Saint John’s Road in the county still have not found relief from snow and ice.

“Legally in North Carolina, counties cannot plow a road,” said Webb. “We have zero legal authority to plow the road.”

Inez Romero lives on the road and said the conditions of the roads have put her life on hold.

“I work in Greenville, and I haven’t been able to leave my house because of the snow and that prevented me from going to work,” explained Romero

According to Commissioner Webb, the county would be responsible for damage to the road and are liable for anything that happens on a road they plow.

But he has a potential solution.

“We are asking DOT for a list of approved contractors and then for the state — because the state has authority over roads, and it is their responsibility to maintain them — that the state then cover the cost of the contractor,” he said.

Commissioner Webb said he hopes after a meeting with the city, county and NCDOT, they can find a true solution.