Jacksonville Rec Center offers “School’s Out” program for students

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–Students across the east are returning to school for the first time Wednesday since the winter storm. Some districts are on a two-hour delay.

Today in Onslow County, the Jacksonville Recreation Center hosted dozens of students in its “School’s Out” program. The program works to keep kids active and social while not in school.

“We want to make sure that children are staying active and playing games,” Jomea Rivers, recreation center supervisor, said. “Not just that but making sure they are comfortable getting to know people.”

Fourth-grader Adam Gamble attended and says he’s loved meeting new friends.

“My dad is in the Marine Corps so it’s pretty hard to come and go so meeting friends and actually staying here is actually really cool,” Gamble said.

There were about 50 students at the program on Tuesday. Parents dropped them off around 7: 30 in the morning. The activities only cost $10 per child for residents, $15 for non-residents.

