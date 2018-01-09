How to make and keep your New Year’s Resolution

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The New Year is in full swing and a lot of people are striving to achieve their New Year’s Resolutions.

Unfortunately, most people don’t follow through.

There are ways to keep your goals.

The new term everyone seems to be saying is the “New Year, New Me” for their New Year’s Resolutions.

A lot of those goals end up not following through the entirety of the year.

The number one goal we usually see is losing weight and hitting the gym.

Owners of gyms and healthy food advocates here in Greenville said this is largely due to people not sticking with the programs long enough.

To achieve your goal, you have to create a habit out of doing something.

One of the biggest reasons why people stray away from their resolutions is because they expect too much in too little time.

“I think when people set the bar too high, they put unrealistic expectations upon themselves and they try to go from here all the way down immediately,” said Heath Chapman, owner of East Carolina Brazilian Jiu – Jitsu.

“You have to start eating healthy, obviously working out is going to add a lot to whatever you’re doing, but food is where it starts,” said Danielle Young of the MuscleMaker Grill in Greenville.

It’s important to keep in mind to keep the ball rolling once you start your routine.

Gym owners say if you can push through the first 3 months your body should have recognized the habit.

Missing even one day can prove to be the start of the end in your resolution.