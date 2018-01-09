How to make and keep your New Year’s Resolution

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The New Year is in full swing and a lot of people are striving to achieve their New Year’s Resolutions.

Unfortunately, most people don’t follow through.

There are ways to keep your goals.

The new term everyone seems to be saying is the “New Year, New Me” for their New Year’s Resolutions.

A lot of those goals end up not following through the entirety of the year.

The number one goal we usually see is losing weight and hitting the gym.

Owners of gyms and healthy food advocates here in Greenville said this is largely due to people not sticking with the programs long enough.

To achieve your goal, you have to create a habit out of doing something.

One of the biggest reasons why people stray away from their resolutions is because they expect too much in too little time.

“I think when people set the bar too high, they put unrealistic expectations upon themselves and they try to go from here all the way down immediately,” said Heath Chapman, owner of East Carolina Brazilian Jiu – Jitsu.

“You have to start eating healthy, obviously working out is going to add a lot to whatever you’re doing, but food is where it starts,” said Danielle Young of the MuscleMaker Grill in Greenville.

It’s important to keep in mind to keep the ball rolling once you start your routine.

Gym owners say if you can push through the first 3 months your body should have recognized the habit.

Missing even one day can prove to be the start of the end in your resolution.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s