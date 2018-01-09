Greenville Utilities see record high demands

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The demand for electricity and gas was a record high due to the winter storm.

Greenville Utilities Commission saw a high demand for energy as customers tried to stay warm during the cold. Energy usage broke previous record consumption levels set in 2015. This weekend alone, the previous “single day record” of 8 million kilowatts was beaten when customers used 8.4 million kilowatts.

The demand for water is expected to increase as pipes begin to thaw. GUC says as pipes begin to thaw it could cause cracks and leaks.

“Just turn off all your faucets and listen,” said Steve Hawley, communications manager of Greenville Utilities Commission, “if you hear water running through pipes still, but you knew you turned everything off then you have a problem. Call a plumber.”