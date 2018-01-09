Police: Kids rob Greenvile pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pizza delivery driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Sunday night by a group of boys between the ages of 10 and 12, according to Greenville police.

The incident took place in the eight hundred block of Skinner Street in Greenville.

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was currently in the process of delivering food when she was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Authorities said the suspects were described as black males, wearing all black, and standing approximately five feet tall.

All suspects appeared to be between the ages of ten and twelve years old.

The delivery driver was unharmed in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

