First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weather moves in through mid-week

SUMMARY: Warmer temps move in for the week with rain moving in by late week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with maybe a sprinkle passing early, most dry. There are some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are much more comfortable, in the mid-30s inland and upper 40s across the outer banks. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temps will be in the mid 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are light for the most part.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 along the coast. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: Temps will be much warmer for the back half of the week. A front as well as a coastal low will move through the area as well bringing a good chance of showers Thursday-Saturday.

