First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weather moves in through mid-week

SUMMARY: Warmer temps move in for the week with rain moving in by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with maybe a sprinkle passing early, most dry. There are some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are much more comfortable, in the mid-30s inland and upper 40s across the outer banks. Winds are calm to light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Temps will be in the mid 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are light for the most part.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s inland and upper 30s to around 40 along the coast. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD:  Temps will be much warmer for the back half of the week. A front as well as a coastal low will move through the area as well bringing a good chance of showers Thursday-Saturday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
38° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
36° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
41° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
41° F
precip:
10%
