Driver taken to hospital after SUV hit by train in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An SUV with the driver inside was hit by a train in Kinston Tuesday morning, police said.

Walter Hill Jr. of Snow Hill was taken to UNC Lenoir for treatment of a cut on his right arm, and police said his injuries appear to be minor.

Hill was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe on North Queen Street in Kinston when witnesses said he drove onto the tracks as the stop arms were lowering.

The stop arm hit the vehicle, and the train hit the vehicle on the driver’s side front quarter panel, police said.

The train blocked several intersections for about an hour and a half.

Hill was charged charged for failure to stop for a railroad signal.