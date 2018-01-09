Auto shops stay busy after winter weather, cold temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cold temperatures and winter weather can wreak havoc on vehicles, leading to a spike in repairs.

Pugh’s on Greenville Boulevard had to shut its doors Thursday due to the weather and as a result, they had a surge in customers coming in Friday.

Service manager Colby Pugh said they’ve had 40 to 50 customers coming in daily for weather-related issues such as low coolant, worn down tires and dead batteries.

“Anytime you have temperatures get as cold as it has been here the past couple days; if your battery is more than three or four year old, there is a possibility it would kill a cell in that battery and cause it to be dead in the morning,” Pugh said.

Pugh says they have around four people coming in a day for dead car batteries.