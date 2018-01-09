Alabama stuns Georgia in overtime to win national championship, 26-23

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP)  Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime to complete a crazy second-half comeback to win the College Football Playoff 26-23 over Georgia Monday night.

Nick Saban won his fifth national title at Alabama. He also won a national championship at LSU.

Saban made the key call in the game, benching quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of the freshman Tagovailoa after Hurts struggled in the first half.

The decision worked out. Tagovailoa threw his second touchdown of the evening with 3:49 left in the game when he bought time and found Calvin Ridley in the end zone for a seven-yard score. The throw came on a 4th and 4 and tied the game at 20-20.

After forcing a Georgia punt, Alabama drove down the field to set up a potential game-winning field goal by Andy Pappanastos as time expired. But Pappanastos missed his second field goal of the game badly to the left, sending it to overtime.

