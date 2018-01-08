Two ECU fraternities shut down by national headquarters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two ECU Greek chapters have been shut down due to hazing and alcohol allegations.

Both Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi were closed by their national headquarters

In a statement, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy said “these closures are a result of violations of both university and fraternity headquarters’ policies regarding alcohol and hazing.”

The Tau Kappa Epsilon International Fraternity announced the Lambda Psi Chapter at ECU will close effective immediately for a period of four years through the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester.

The Delta Chi National Fraternity said the ECU Delta Chi Chapter will be closed indefinitely, effective immediately.

The decisions to close the two chapters are not related, according to ECU.

Following are statements from each organization and ECU about the closures:

Statement provided by TKE International Fraternity:

In partnership with East Carolina University, Tau Kappa Epsilon has closed our Lambda-Psi chapter. The alleged actions of the group do not align with our principles of love, charity and esteem. We are excited about the opportunity to return to the university in four years.

Statement provided by Delta Chi National Fraternity:

The Delta Chi Fraternity has suspended the charter of its chapter at East Carolina University. Following an investigation, the fraternity found that there were actions by members of the East Carolina Chapter that constituted hazing, violation of risk management policy, and failing to uphold the values and expectations of Delta Chi. This decision to suspend operations, made in consultation with alumni leaders and campus partners, prescribes the chapter to cease all operations immediately. “These actions by chapter members go against our expectations of membership and do not align with the Oath of Delta Chi,” stated Keith R. Shriver, executive director & CEO. “We will not tolerate such violations of laws, policies, and principles. The fraternity will work with local alumni, university officials and student leaders to re-establish a membership of values-based men at East Carolina University in the future. We are grateful for our partnership with ECU, and we appreciate the university’s continuing support.”

Statement from Dr. Virginia Hardy, ECU vice chancellor for Student Affairs:

ECU has been in constant communication with the two national headquarters for Tau Kappa Epsilon and Delta Chi and fully supports this decision. These closures are a result of violations of both university and fraternity headquarters’ policies regarding alcohol and hazing. We have been working collaboratively with staff and volunteers from both organizations to investigate and resolve these issues. We are pleased that we have been able to intervene proactively and work in partnership with these two groups. “Any ECU investigations into individual behaviors will continue and are not impacted by these chapter closings. “Our goal at ECU is to maintain an active, vibrant fraternity and sorority community grounded in the values of service, leadership, campus involvement and student success. We are committed to student safety and work actively to educate our students on critical issues facing Greek-letter organizations nationwide. We are also committed to holding organizations and students accountable for actions that do not meet expectations. We will continue our efforts, along with national/international headquarters, to strengthen our campus fraternities, sororities and all student organizations as a key part of the student experience at ECU.”