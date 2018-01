LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Over 1,000 people in Lenoir County were without power for about an hour early Monday morning.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office tells 9 On Your Side that a transformer fire broke out around 2 A.M., affecting the Deep Run community, up to the Jackson Heights area.

Over 1,000 Duke energy customers were without power until 3 A.M., when power was restored to the area.

Officials believe the fire was most likely caused by the frigid weather.