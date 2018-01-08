Possumwood Acres caring for animals affected by the winter storm

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–These cold temperatures are also affecting wildlife across the East. Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Onslow County is caring for many animals with frostbite.

The pond in front of the sanctuary completely froze for the first time in 15 years. Director Toni O’Neil says it was shocking to see. The ice began melting Monday morning, but ducks still slipped around on top of it. O’Neil says the ice on the pond as well as on the ground has kept many animals from getting proper amounts of food.

“The ones that are trying to reach the bugs in the ground, there’s no ground to reach,” she said. “They’re starving. We’ve had a couple of killdeer brought into us and they died. We’ve had a couple of the warblers that were brought in.”

Staff at the sanctuary are caring for the animals by proving extra insulation to cages, putting out extra food and getting rid of frozen water in the many water bowls. It’s the first step staff take each morning.

The sanctuary also utilizes Christmas trees donated by the public.

“We put them up to help the free roaming ducks at night and they can get under the cages and it helps just insulate them,” intern Erin Coulter said.

O’Neil says lots of folks have been calling about animals they are finding in their own backyards. She advises that if you find an animal that appears to be suffering from the cold, try to help it but do so cautiously.

“You can try to get out, pick it up with a towel and bring it inside, see if you can warm it up,” O’Neil said.

You can also bring it to the sanctuary. It’s located at 119 Doe Drive in Hubert. You can also call 910-326-6432, text 704-616-5756 or send an email at possumwoodstaff@gmail.com. Possumwood Acres is generally open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week.