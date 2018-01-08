New Bern businesses feel effects of winter storm

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Businesses continue to feel the effects from our winter storm.

Pollock Street in New Bern is filled with snow and the sidewalks are slippery, causing several shops to close their doors for the weekend, equating thousands of dollars in lost sales.

Carolina Creations said they were closed Thursday and Friday for safety reasons.

Sales associate Dara Morgan said they saw a slump in sales and customers when they reopened Saturday.

“Probably, we had maybe twenty percent of what we normally see on a Saturday, so it was big, a big deal,” said Morgan.

Carolina Creations and other businesses in downtown New Bern hope for a spike in business as people return to their normal routines.