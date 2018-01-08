First Alert Forecast: January thaw begins today as temperatures rise above freezing

SUMMARY: Warmer temps move in for the week with rain moving in by late week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Cold again under partly cloudy skies. Temps are in the single digits teens inland and 20s along the coast. Winds are light so there is not much of a wind chill. There are still icy roadways and walkways so you will want to be careful.

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps will be much warmer, in the mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds will stay light, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Not as cold tonight, lower to mid 30s inland, upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. Winds will stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A front moves into the area late tonight bringing us our next chance at a few showers but temperatures will become much warmer by the middle of the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
12° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
14° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
23° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
41° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
40° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
39° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
37° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
