First Alert Forecast: January thaw begins today as temperatures rise above freezing

SUMMARY: Warmer temps move in for the week with rain moving in by late week. Details:



THIS MORNING: Cold again under partly cloudy skies. Temps are in the single digits teens inland and 20s along the coast. Winds are light so there is not much of a wind chill. There are still icy roadways and walkways so you will want to be careful.

THIS AFTERNOON: A mix of sun and clouds. Temps will be much warmer, in the mid 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds will stay light, out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Not as cold tonight, lower to mid 30s inland, upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast. Winds will stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front moves into the area late tonight bringing us our next chance at a few showers but temperatures will become much warmer by the middle of the week.

