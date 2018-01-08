Returning ECU students greeted with icy roads, 2-hour delay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU’s spring semester began Monday, even as the last of the winter storm remains on the ground.

“I woke up this morning; I couldn’t even see my road,” said Evan Emrich, an ECU junior “I tried to bike to class, and I was sliding all over the place. I’ve been trying to drive my car, and I keep getting stuck.”

Emrich is one of the many students back at ECU for the spring semester, but it wasn’t the warmest of welcomes.

“All the grid roads are just not safe,” said Emrich. “Fifth and First are all we have right now that are safe to drive on.”

An ECU alert went off early Monday morning stating classes began two hours later than normal, but some students said that’s not enough.

“I’m honestly surprised that we are having school today,” said Mary Kate Battle, an ECU sophomore. “Some of them are clear, but a lot of them are kind of slippery.” Many ECU students live between First and Fifth streets, where they claim roads are dangerous, but they are also concerned for students who live atoff-campus housing complexes.

“Some of the apartment complexes I know one in specific that is completely iced like the whole parking lot and the buses can’t drive on that so I don’t know how they are going to do that

In the ECU alert, officials reported campus is in good condition and every building has at least one cleared pathway.

Officials also said everyone is responsible for their own actions and safety.

While ECU didn’t completely cancel classes, that doesn’t mean that every student went to class. Students told 9 On Your Side that a lot of their professors simply canceled class individually.