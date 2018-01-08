Crews battle Kinston fire for 6 hours in single-digit temperatures

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Fire crews worked for about six hours in single-digit temperatures to put out a fire at an upholstery repair shop in Kinston Sunday night.

Crews from Southwood, Wyse Fork and Sandy Bottom fire departments responded around 11 p.m. to Ingram’s Upholstery at 305 Cobb Road in Kinston.

Crews arrived to a working fire at a one-story wood-frame garage that also affected two garages, multiples vehicles and a house.

According to the Southwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, there was heavy fire through the roof, and the crews used multiple hand lines in an attempt to suppress the fire.

Crews initially fought the fire from inside but were forced to change their tactics after a structural collapse.

The Sand Hill fire department was also called out for additional help.

Crews worked until 5 a.m. to extinguish the fire .

No one was inside the business at the time, and the cause is unknown due to the extensive damage the building.

The fire is not believed to be intentionally set, according to Southwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

