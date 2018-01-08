A break in the ice: NCDOT crews make progress in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While some streets in New Bern are clear, others are still covered with snow or slush.

However, workers with the NCDOT said they are finally seeing progress.

“This is fantastic,” said Gordy Eure, Craven and Pamlico county maintenance engineer. “The temperature has finally gotten above freezing. So we are starting to get some melt, it is starting to slush up, so we can finally get this ice moving off the roadway.”

Eure said the rising temperatures are helping their clean-up efforts in both counties.

“We are making a whole lot of progress,” Eure said. “Yesterday, and the days before that, it would get so frustrating that you only had a couple of hours where you were really truly effective, and today, it is just rolling.”

Eure said they are using over a dozen trucks and nearly thirty workers to complete their mission.

“It is amazing,” said Eure. “These guys, they have put in an average of each one of these employees have probably been working between 70 and 80 hours.”

Supervisor Eddie Wright is one of the workers who is making sure the roads are clear.

“We have been running this brine tank for about seven days now non-stop, trying to keep this brine on the roads, trying to get the roads clear for everybody,” said supervisor Eddie Wright.

Wright has worked for the NCDOT for thirty years and said the winter storm is one of the most challenging.

“Yesterday morning it was two degrees,” said Wright. “The wind chill was five below zero yesterday morning. Since I have been with dot this has been about the worst one.”

That is why Eure and Wright are asking for the public’s patience during this time.

“Bear with us,” said Wright. “We are trying to do all we can to get the roads back to where they were.”

“We want to get every road opened up — free of any icy spots — so that the traveling public can be safe,” Eure said.

Eure said they have moved on to secondary roads in both Pamlico and Craven counties.

He said the secondary roads still remain about sixty percent covered, but they are anticipating all roads to be cleared by the end of the day Tuesday as they expect temperatures to continue to rise.