Students return to ECU campus post winter break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students headed back to ECU today to get settled in before tomorrow, which is the first day of class.

Some say they were surprised more students hadn’t returned yet.

One said he was prepped for the cold, having brought lots of clothes to bundle up in.

Another student said this was nothing as he spent his winter break up north.

“I mean as long as it’s not cold outside, it’s a nice view so it wouldn’t really bother me. I’m used to being cold,” said ECU freshman, Drew Sadloski.

“It’s a lot different from being home because none of the snow actually stuck there. So it was really weird to see like three or four inches of snow,” said ECU sophomore, Zachary Wright. “And it’s actually pretty nice, because we don’t get it a lot here.”

The roads throughout campus were pretty clear, along with the sidewalks.

The main fear students say they have with getting to class is the ice.

That’s why ECU has already announced there will be a two hour delay on Monday.