Schools closed, delayed, Monday due to icy conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several schools have already announced their plans to close, or delay opening, for Monday due to dangerous road conditions.

Pitt County Schools announced they would be closed Monday for both students and staff.

Carteret County Schools will also be closed Monday. It will be an optional two hour delay workday for all employees who can travel safely.

Onslow County Schools are closed Monday. Staff have an optional workday with a two-hour delay.

Craven County Schools will be closed Monday. Essential staff should report on time. All other staff are on an optional workday with a two-hour delay.

Duplin County Schools will be closed for students and staff Monday.

East Carolina University announced classes would begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Monday is the first day of the Spring Semester.

To get an updated list of closings and delays, click here.