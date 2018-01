GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Crews with Greenville Utilities tell 9 On Your Side they are on scene of a water main break on 5th St. in Uptown Greenville.

Crews have blocked off 5th St. near Supdgos and ECU’s campus.

As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, they are working to flush the nearby water hydrant.

ECU students are expected to return to classes at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

