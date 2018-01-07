Major gas leak reported Sunday in Lenoir County

By Published: Updated:

HUGO, N.C. (WNCT) – A major gas leak was reported early Sunday morning in a rural section of Lenoir County.

Hugo Fire and Rescue received a call just before 6 a.m. for a report of a gas leak. It occurred along the 700 block of Hugo Rd. Authorities said luckily many people were not in their homes at the time, so no one was ever in danger.

Fire crews did knock on several homes where people were inside.

The gas leak was contained within about two hours. Fire officials say they are not sure whether cold temperatures or construction in the area caused the leak.

The investigation has now been turned off to Piedmont Gas.

