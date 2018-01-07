First Alert Forecast: One last cold day ahead

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Arctic high pressure shifts off the East Coast late today into tonight. One last cold day and night ahead before a dramatic warm up starts tomorrow.

TODAY: Sunny and cold with highs in the 20’s to near 30.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold again with lows in the teens and 20’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Much milder by afternoon with highs in the 40’s to near 50.

A LOOK AHEAD:  A front moves into the area late Monday bringing us our next chance at a few showers but temperatures will become much warmer by the middle of the week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
6° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
13° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
18° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
17° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
16° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
16° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
17° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
17° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
25° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
31° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
36° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
35° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
34° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.