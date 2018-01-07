First Alert Forecast: One last cold day ahead

SUMMARY: Arctic high pressure shifts off the East Coast late today into tonight. One last cold day and night ahead before a dramatic warm up starts tomorrow.



TODAY: Sunny and cold with highs in the 20’s to near 30.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold again with lows in the teens and 20’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Much milder by afternoon with highs in the 40’s to near 50.

A LOOK AHEAD: A front moves into the area late Monday bringing us our next chance at a few showers but temperatures will become much warmer by the middle of the week.

