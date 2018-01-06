Roads conditions remain icy in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “They need to keep the snow,” said Kinston resident, Timothy Shepard. “They need to keep the snow because I love it!”

Some Kinston residents love the snow, while others can’t stand the icy roads the storm has caused.

“I think they are just horrible,” said Kinston resident, Ndea James. “Really, it’s just really cold outside and just ice and snow and it’s just terrible all at once.”

“I think the snow is too much, said Kinston resident, Steven Dunkins. “It’s slippery and hard to walk on.”

Throughout the city, some roads look like this, while others look pretty clear.

“The side roads,” said James. “No one is really going on them, cause they are all icy and all that.”

Now the question everyone is asking is why are these side roads not cleared? Well the problem is the snow has become packed down on the road, plus ice has covered the top of it, making it pretty much impossible to remove off the road.

“Well they could have did better with the roads,” said Kinston resident, Gregory Oates. “Getting the snow and ice off of it. There is some places where it’s just packed and doesn’t make no sense at all.”

To help make sense of the unplowed roads, Kinston mayor Don Hardy posted a statement last night from the D.O.T. explaining that they cannot plow when the temperatures dip below 20 degrees or after the sun drops. Once that happens, the snow becomes too solid. They are working diligently to get the roads cleared.