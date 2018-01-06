New Bern woman wounded when shots fired into her truck along I-40 near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened on I-40 near the I-440 split Saturday morning.

Authorities say a woman was shot while inside her pickup truck around 6:40 a.m.

She was found on I-40, east of Rock Quarry Road after someone fired shots into her Ford F-150 pickup.

The 43-year-old New Bern woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle of interest, a silver sedan with tinted windows and paper tags starting with the letter N.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-856-6911.