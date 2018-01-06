Greenville Police investigating armed robbery

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 7:23 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to 104 Chesterfield Ct. for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told officers three suspects entered the home, displayed a gun and demanded money. Personal property was taken from the location. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as 3 black males wearing dark clothing and masks. If anyone has any information on this please call Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s