Greenville Police investigating armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 7:23 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to 104 Chesterfield Ct. for the report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told officers three suspects entered the home, displayed a gun and demanded money. Personal property was taken from the location. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as 3 black males wearing dark clothing and masks. If anyone has any information on this please call Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.