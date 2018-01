GREENVILLE, N.C(WNCT)- The Greenville Police Department are investigating two breaking and entering.

The first one was reported around 11 pm Friday night for the AJA Mart on 4115 old Tar Rd.

Second incident was reported around 1 am, for the Speedway on 500 N Greene St.

Upon arrival police found both store front glass doors smashed.

Police are still on the scene for both incidence at this time.

So far no arrest have been made.