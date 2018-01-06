FIRST ON 9: Special Response Team responds to domestic violence call in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, NC – Pitt County authorities responded to a Winterville home after a domestic-violence call. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Winterville Police, along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Manchester subdivision off of Forlines Rd. Authorities blocked off Westminster Dr. near Alexandria Ln.

According to Winterville Police, one female was assaulted. After letting the female and children out of the house, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. The Special Response Team (SRT) was then called in to assist.

The man eventually came out of the home voluntarily. The name of the suspect has yet to be released.

Winterville Police say he is facing domestic assault, child endangerment, and misuse of 911 charges.

Be sure to stay with WNCT for more details as they become available.

 

