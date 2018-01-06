First Alert Forecast: Bitter cold hangs around for the weekend

SUMMARY: Arctic high pressure slowly builds into the East over the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures stay below freezing through the weekend. Watch for icy roads and dangerous wind chills that will dip below zero at times.

TODAY: Clear and frigid overnight. Lows in the single digits inland and into the teens along the coast. Wind chill values near 0.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid overnight. Lows in the single digits inland and into the teens along the coast. Wind chill values near 0.

SUNDAY: Staying sunny for day with highs in the 20s. Coupled with the wind though, early morning wind chills could be in the negatives. Through the day though wind chills will be in the single digits and the teens.

A LOOK AHEAD:  Sunshine continues for Sunday and temperatures remain cold. Warmer temps move in early next week as well as our next chance at rain.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
7° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
17° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
20° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
22° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
24° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
25° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
22° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
16° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
14° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
13° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
12° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
12° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
12° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
12° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
11° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
11° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
10° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
10° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
11° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
18° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
20° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
26° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
19° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
15° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
16° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
15° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
14° F
precip:
0%
