First Alert Forecast: Bitter cold hangs around for the weekend

SUMMARY: Arctic high pressure slowly builds into the East over the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine but temperatures stay below freezing through the weekend. Watch for icy roads and dangerous wind chills that will dip below zero at times.



TODAY: Clear and frigid overnight. Lows in the single digits inland and into the teens along the coast. Wind chill values near 0.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid overnight. Lows in the single digits inland and into the teens along the coast. Wind chill values near 0.

SUNDAY: Staying sunny for day with highs in the 20s. Coupled with the wind though, early morning wind chills could be in the negatives. Through the day though wind chills will be in the single digits and the teens.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunshine continues for Sunday and temperatures remain cold. Warmer temps move in early next week as well as our next chance at rain.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 7 ° F precip: 0% 17 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 14 ° F precip: 0% 13 ° F precip: 0% 13 ° F precip: 0% 13 ° F precip: 0% 13 ° F precip: 0% 12 ° F precip: 0% 12 ° F precip: 0% 12 ° F precip: 0% 12 ° F precip: 0% 11 ° F precip: 0% 11 ° F precip: 0% 10 ° F precip: 0% 10 ° F precip: 0% 11 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 18 ° F precip: 0% 20 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 19 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 16 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 15 ° F precip: 0% 14 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast