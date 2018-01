WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters from several fire departments in Pitt County responded to a house fire in Winterville Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pitt County 911 Communications Center, the fire started in the 1800 block of Worthington Rd. near County Home Rd. just before 5:30 p.m.

A man was soldering upstairs and it caught fire. An elderly couple made it out safely.

Due to icy road conditions, the fire department said they had trouble getting down the road to respond.